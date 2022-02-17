Metro Detroit snowstorm: How to see where MDOT snow plows are

As icy rain and snow move through Metro Detroit, you can see where Michigan Department of Transportation plows are working.

The MiDrive map shows a plow's location, a snapshot of the area, and whether the truck is plowing or applying material.

It also shows the name of the plow. Michiganders had the chance to offer name suggestions for MDOT plows. Snowy Robinson and Lake Scooperior are just some of the trucks you'll see out handling the roads.

There are other plows that will be working and not featured on the map because it only includes state plows.

Roads are starting to get dicey after a combination of rain and sleet that will be followed by heavy, wet snow. Metro Detroit is expected to get 4-8 inches of snow by early Friday.

