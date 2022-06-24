How candidate opinions on abortion after Roe v. Wade will impact Michigan governor election

The Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade will have political ramifications in Michigan's race for governor.

The five Republican candidates running for governor have said they support the ruling "to preserve life." While their takes could help them in the primaries, it could harm their chances of winning the election.

More: Michigan Republicans celebrate Roe v. Wade decision

Pollster Bernie Porn said that if the candidates oppose abortion, even in cases of rape, incest, or when the mother's life is at risk, they could even struggle to earn the support of some primary Republican voters.

"The whole abortion issue, that is something that, given the extreme position, if a Republican takes a position of without exceptions, even 55% of the Republican primary voters said that could cause the Republicans to have less of a chance of winning the general election," Porn said.

Another pollster said the decision will encourage more women to vote.

Related: Whitmer asks state Supreme Court to protect abortion

"Democratic women, their motivation is going to shoot through the roof. It's already high. I'm surprised democratic women are not already lined up to vote frankly," Richard Czuba said.

Pollster Steve Mitchell said he used to believe that, but he no longer does.

"I have said from day one that the only difficulty Republicans would have was if Roe v. Wade were overturned, but almost all of the polling shows that this is not a factor now, not nearly as much a factor as inflation," Mitchell said.

While the pollsters may disagree about the impact or lack of impact, they agree division around the country will be increased, especially in Michigan, where voters will decide on abortion in November.