How eating together benefits families, child development

Just like that, children are back in school and those lazy days of summer are gone.

In Healthworks, a registered dietitian explains why, no matter how busy you are, family dinner time should be prioritized.

Encouraging children to talk about their day, and genuinely listening to their responses, during dinner shows that they are valued and respected, which is great for their confidence.

If sitting around the dinner table together isn't exactly a regular occurrence in your household, you're in good company.

"The family dinner project says that only about 30% of families actually dine together regularly," said Shanti Appelo, a health and wellness expert at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.

Experts say eating any meal together matters. It can be breakfast, lunch or dinner.

"No distractions is what we're looking for," Appelo said. "No cell phones, no TVs. But really it's about sitting down together and talking."

Just a little conversation, or a lot, can impact a child.

"It helps their social and emotional development skills, it helps with problem-solving, it builds their vocabulary – a lot of important things as they head into the school year," Appelo said. "Kids who eat with their families regularly, particularly adolescents, tend to eat more fruits and vegetables and less junk food."

