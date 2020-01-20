How Motown was involved with the Civil Rights Movement, Martin Luther King Jr.

When the Civil Rights Movement needed financial help, one man in Detroit stepped up to help. Berry Gordy, father of Motown Records, helped Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. when the impassioned calls for equality were high but cash was running low.

On MLK Day, the Motown Museum offered the community a chance to celebrate the influential leader and learn how Motown was involved.

"Many people don't know how involved Berry Gordy was in the civil rights movement. In the 60s, Jesse Jackson came to the city of Detroit to speak with Berry Gordy because Dr. Martin Luther King needed some help making some payroll and Barry Gordy not only provided moral support but he provided financial support," said Sara Azu of the museum.

So on this day, the Motown Museum continues the tradition of giving by allowing anyone under the age of 17 the chance to come to Motown Museum for free. But it wasn't just a free tour they passed along.

"The culture and the history that's here with all the stars like the Temptations, Marvin Gaye," said Ahmarri Young.

It was knowledge that inspired.

"One of the things I learned is that the 'I Have a Dream' speech was here in Detroit first. I did not know that. That stuff that schools need to teach, which they don't," Young said.

On this day off from school, the learning continues about a man whose life and legacy we celebrate.

"Do you believe in my dreams like Coretta did? It was evident, she said 'Martin dream extra big'," rhymed spoken word artist Kaylen Ivory.

Creatively telling the story of the civil rights movement which went right through studio a. Not just music. But the Famous "I have a dream speech" which was decided by Motown records.

"Not only did they record that, they recorded several of Dr. Martin Luther King's speeches and released them worldwide so that was one way to make sure we capture the history of what was happening during the civil rights movement," Azu said.

"I think that the young people boast such a great element of promise and hope and inspiration, motivation," Ivory said.