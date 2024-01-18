How to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning when staying warm during winter

With another round of snow descending on southwest Michigan Thursday and Friday, the Detroit Fire Department is reminding everyone to take precautions against carbon monoxide poisoning as they try to stay warm.

Known as the "silent killer," carbon monoxide (CO) has no color, odor, sound, or taste – and symptoms are not always apparent.

Carbon monoxide is a byproduct of combustion and is produced whenever fuel is burnt; this includes vehicles, gas stoves, fireplaces, and even furnaces.

"The first step you need to do is make sure your furnace is working. Inspect it (preferrably in) August... but it’s never too late," said DFD Chief James Harris. "Also your stove. Get your stove and your oven checked out."

"If your power goes out for any reason, make sure you have a generator outside," Harris said. "Always keep it outside, keep it away from your home…. You don’t want those fumes to come back in your window or your door."

The most common symptoms of CO poisoning are nausea. Those exposed may get a headache, some dizziness, weakness, confusion, chest and muscle pain, and/or shortness of breath, according to the CDC. A high amount of carbon monoxide can cause death.

"Each year, more than 400 Americans die from unintentional CO poisoning not linked to fires," the CDC states. "More than 100,000 visit the emergency room, and more than 14,000 are hospitalized."

To ensure your safety, install a CO detector in areas of your home where you spend the most time.

For more information and tips about carbon monoxide, click here.