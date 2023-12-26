How to dispose of your Christmas tree in Metro Detroit

With Christmas passed, it's time to think about how to dispose of the tree that's been lighting up your home for the holiday.

If you have a real tree, recycling it is an option, and is relatively easy, depending on where you live.

First things first, remove all lights, decorations, and tinsel - basically anything that didn't come with the tree when you got it.

How to dispose of Christmas trees

Many cities will pick up Christmas trees curbside during your regular trash and recycling day. This usually happens within the first two weeks of January.

Here's some information about disposal in several Metro Detroit areas. (If your city isn't listed, check your community's Department of Public Services website for tree disposal procedures.):

Detroit - Picked up curbside on your regular trash day during the first two weeks of January

Beverly Hills - Picked up curbside on your regular trash day during the first two weeks of January

Clawson - Curbside pickup through January

Hazel Park - Picked up curbside on Wednesdays. Have it out by 7 a.m.

Northville - Curbside pickup for two weeks after Christmas. Any trees left out after this will be taken as trash.

Oak Pakr - Curbside pickup through the second week of January

Royal Oak - Picked up curbside on your regular trash day during the first two weeks of January

St. Clair Shores - Collected curbside as needed - no set schedule

Wayne - Curbside pickup on regular trash day through January

Westland - Picked up curbside on your regular trash day during the first two weeks of January

Residents who live in one of SOCRRA's communities - Berkley, Beverly Hills, Birmingham, Clawson, Ferndale, Hazel Park, Huntington Woods, Lathrup Village, Oak Park, Pleasant Ridge, Royal Oak, and Troy - are also able to drop their trees off at the recycling center in Royal Oak until March 31 if they missed curbside pick up. Learn more about using SOCRRA's facility here.