How to get a free 6-inch sub from Subway on Tuesday

Get a free 6-inch Subway sub this Tuesday by asking for the restaurant's newest menu item – the Turkey Cali Fresh sub.

From 10 a.m. to noon, be one of the people to ask for the Turkey Cali Fresh sub and you'll get to try it for free. Fifty subs will be given away at participating locations.

The sub includes thinly sliced turkey, avocado, and mozzarella on multigrain bread.

Subway is giving away subs as part of its Eat Fresh Refresh, which includes menu upgrades.

Subway restaurants will close Monday at 6 p.m. to prepare for the Refresh Break launch.