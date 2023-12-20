How to get a free Uber voucher for a ride on New Year's Eve in Metro Detroit

The Mike Morse Law Firm is again helping people get home safely from New Year's celebrations.

To keep intoxicated drivers off the road, the law firm will be giving away 1,000 Uber vouchers worth $20.

"As we approach New Year's Eve, a time of celebration and reflection, our firm wants to do our part to help everyone have a safe and responsible way to ring in the new year," Mike Morse said. "By offering complimentary Uber rides, we hope to reduce the number of accidents and injuries on our roads during this festive time. I truly believe in not only advocating for our clients but also taking proactive steps to prevent accidents, promote responsible behavior and try to ensure everyone has a safe and happy start to the new year."

The vouchers will be available to claim starting Dec. 26. Once claimed, the voucher is added to your Uber account and will be used as the payment method on a ride taken during the NYE time period.

Vouchers must be redeemed between 5 p.m. Dec. 31 and 5 a.m. Jan. 1.

Claim a voucher here.