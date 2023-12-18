How to get Detroit Red Wings' player autographs while supporting charities

Add a Detroit Red Wings autograph to your memorabilia collection while helping charities.

This season, purchase a signed photo or hockey puck as part of Autographs for a Cause. At the end of the season, the players will match donations to their charity of choice.

Selected charities include the Detroit Red Wings Foundation, Michigan Humane, Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit, Special Olympics Michigan, and more.

Autographs range from $15 to $65, depending on the player. Buyers also have the option to include an additional donation for their player's charity.

Learn more and buy an autograph here.