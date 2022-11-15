How to report deer to the Michigan DNR as firearm hunting season begins

article

If you're headed out to hunt in Michigan, be sure to report your deer to the Department of Natural Resources.

Hunters are required to report their kills within 72 hours. This is a new requirement this season.

You must report the kill tag license number that was attached to the deer, your date of birth, the exact harvest location, the type of deer harvested (fawn/antlered/adult doe), the number of antler points (if a buck), and date of kill.

Hunters do this through the DNR website or the department's app, available for iPhones and Androids.

If a hunter does not have access to internet service or a smartphone, the DNR said they can give the required information to a family member or friend to input it for them.

Failing to report your kill is a 90-day misdemeanor that carries fines ranging from $50 to $500.

Hunters with questions about the new requirement can check the FAQ page here.

The DNR reports county data online. Data from archery season is currently available, and the page will be updated as firearm season begins Tuesday.

