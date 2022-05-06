How to request a free tree in front of your Detroit home

article

As part of an initiative to plant 10,000 trees in Detroit neighborhoods, residents can request that a tree be planted in front of their home.

You can request a free tree on the berm between the sidewalk and the street by providing the city with your contact information and location.

Once this information is received and the request is reviewed, a tree planting time will be scheduled for the spring. If the tree cannot be planted in the spring, you will get it in the fall.

To request a tree, fill out this form.

If you have questions, contact Angel Squalls at squallsa@detroitmi.gov or 313-224-6391.