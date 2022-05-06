Expand / Collapse search

How to request a free tree in front of your Detroit home

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Detroit
FOX 2 Detroit
article

DETROIT (FOX 2) - As part of an initiative to plant 10,000 trees in Detroit neighborhoods, residents can request that a tree be planted in front of their home.

You can request a free tree on the berm between the sidewalk and the street by providing the city with your contact information and location.

Related: Detroit offering free online Spanish, Japanese, and Arabic classes

Once this information is received and the request is reviewed, a tree planting time will be scheduled for the spring. If the tree cannot be planted in the spring, you will get it in the fall.

To request a tree, fill out this form.

If you have questions, contact Angel Squalls at squallsa@detroitmi.gov or 313-224-6391. 