How to send a holiday card to Michigan veterans

article

Help a Michigan veteran celebrate the holiday season by sending them a card this year.

Michiganders are encouraged to send cards, letters, banners, or personalized tray liners to former servicemembers living in veteran homes as part of the Make a Veteran Smile Campaign.

"Sending a letter to our members is another way the community can share appreciation and support for veterans around the holidays," said Tiffany Carr, community engagement coordinator for Michigan Veteran Homes (MVH). "For some of our members who do not have close friends or family, this might be the only message they receive around the holidays."

What to know

Include a personal note in each card

Do not include envelopes

Use large writing and dark ink

Large format cards or banners that can be displayed or hung are acceptable

Standard paper food tray liners with coloring or personal messages are a great alternative to cards and letters as they are utilized during every meal service

Where to send it

Address it as "ATTN: Make a Vet Smile" and mail or deliver to: