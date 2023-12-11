How to watch Detroit Lions vs. Denver Broncos Saturday on FOX 2

article

The Lions have lost two of the last three games, but even at 9-4 remain in first place in the NFC North and in the driver's seat. Thanks to the NFL flexing the schedule, Detroit will have a slightly shorter week when it hosts the suddenly surging Denver Broncos (7-6).

The Broncos are 4-1 in their last five games and just a game back in the AFC West in a division race of its own with a resurgent Russell Wilson with 23 touchdown passes to eight interceptions in the first year under new coach Sean Payton.

The game sets up as a "master vs. apprentice" situation with Campbell facing Payton who he coached with for the Saints, eventually moving up to assistant head coach.

"It means we better be on our stuff because he's going to come here to try to embarrass us that's what it means. And so that's our motivation. That's my motivation and it's about winning man," Campbell said. "All we've got to do is find a way to win, and we're gonna have to be at our best, and we will be at our best."

Although at one point it looked like the Lions were running away with the division race looking to capture its first regular season title since 1993 (when it was called the NFC Central), the lead has shrunk to two games. The Vikings (7-6) Packers (6-6) are both within shouting distance with four weeks remaining.

Campbell spoke to the media Monday in his weekly press conference and said despite the team's up and down struggles, no one is panicking.

"We start acting like the house is burning down. I mean, it's gonna get worse," Campbell said. "We know what we've got to do. I know exactly what we have to do. And I know this, it all starts tomorrow, we're gonna go back to work."

While the Lions have a split with the Packers, they have yet to face Minnesota - getting the Vikings twice in the last month

How to watch the Lions vs. the Broncos

We'll start our coverage at 10 a.m. Saturday with Lions Gameday Live from Ford Field.

The game will air live at 8 p.m. on FOX 2, with kickoff expected at about 8:15.

On Sunday, be sure to check out our Lions Gameday Live at 10 a.m. Sunday morning with a complete breakdown of the game before FOX Sports takes over with pregame programming before the 1 p.m. games.

You can watch every play on FOX 2 or on the FOX Sports app – with TV authentication required.

IMPORTANT: As much as we want to stream the game on FOX2Detroit.com, our app, or FOX LOCAL, we cannot. You can only watch the game for free on FOX 2 or stream it online with your paid TV subscription.