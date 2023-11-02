How to watch the 2023 Detroit Veteran's Day Parade

This November, we'll pay tribute to the men and women who have served our country bravely overseas to thank them for their service and sacrifice.

Among them is FOX 2 meteorologist Rich Luterman. If you don't know Luterman's story, he served in the Air Force in the Gulf War prior to his career in television.

This Sunday, he'll get honors as the emcee for the 2023 Veteran's Day Parade. Though Veteran's Day is on Nov. 10, the City of Detroit is holding its parade in Corktown on Sunday, Nov. 5.

How to watch the Veteran's Day Parade

Ceremonies start at 9:45 a.m. at IBEW Local 58 in Corktown. After the opening ceremonies, the parade attendees will make their way from the Union Hall to Michigan Ave for the parade one-mile-long parade.

The parade starts at 11 a.m. and starts at Trumbull. We'll stream the opening ceremonies, honoring of veterans, and the parade in its entirety on this page and on FOX LOCAL on Roku, AppleTV, Amazon FireTV, and Google AndroidTV.

Attendees in person are encouraged to park on the north side of Michigan Ave and then watch from Roosevelt Park in front of Michigan Central.

All told, there will be roughly 2,000 veterans and their families in the parade.

For more information, go to the Metropolitan Detroit Veterans Coalition's website.