How to watch the Presidential debate and Thursday Night Football on FOX 2

The final 2020 Presidential Debate is set to take place at the exact same moment as Thursday Night Football on FOX 2. The good news is you can watch both from your couch.

Thursday at 8 p.m. on FOX 2, the Eagles take on the Giants on Thursday Night Football. At 9 p.m., make sure you have the FOX 2 News app on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device and you can watch the entire, 90-minute debate on your mobile device while watching the game.

After the app is installed, just tap the red 'live' button in the top right corner to watch the debate in its entirety.

We know how important the 2020 Presidential Debate is to everyone as we're less than two weeks until Election Day. That's why we're committing our resources to ensure you can watch both the debate and the game, no matter where you are.

To download the FOX 2 News app on your iPhone or iPad, go to the App Store here.

Android users need to download the FOX 2 News app from Google Play here.

