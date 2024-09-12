How to vote in Michigan: What to do now before the November election

The 2024 general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5, and in Michigan we're not looking at any ballot initiatives like other states. Instead, the biggest races in Michigan will come down to the president and who represents the state in the United States House and Senate.

Absentee and mail-in ballots will start going out to voters in two weeks – which means everyone who plans to vote this year should make sure they're registered to vote.

Who is eligible to vote in Michigan?

Before Election Day, you need to ensure that you're registered to vote and that you are eligible to vote in your city.

In order to vote in Michigan, you must live in the state and have established residency for at least 30 days before Election Day.

That means if you've moved within the state of Michigan, you have to re-register. If you’ve moved within the same city, you only need to update your address with the clerk’s office.

You must also be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old, and not serving time in jail or prison.

First-time voters in Michigan

You must be at least 18 on Election Day to be eligible to vote.

Anyone who turns 18 after Nov. 5 is not eligible to vote in this election.

Minors can register to vote as young as 16, but all that does is make it so those voters are automatically registered to vote when they are 17 ½. It does not allow those voters to cast ballots before they turn 18.

First-time voters have the same rights to vote as established voters – meaning they can vote by mail or in person.

Those voters can submit their ballot by mail early, as long as they are 18 on Election Day.

Check voter registration in Michigan

There are two options for verifying if you are registered - by using your name, birthday, and zip code, or by using your driver's license number and birthday.

Once you fill out the information on the state’s site, it will reveal whether you’re registered to vote and give you information about your voting location including when it’s open, which precinct you’re in, and more details.

If you are registered to vote, you will have the option to view a preview of the ballot, find your clerk's information, and see a map of your polling location. You can also request an absentee ballot through this page.

Check your registration status here.

How to register to vote in Michigan

There are three different ways to register to vote in Michigan. You can register online, by mail, or in person at your clerk’s office.

You can register to vote online up to two weeks before the election. That means you have until Monday, Oct. 22, to register online or by mail.

Register to vote online in Michigan

If you have a Michigan driver's license or state identification card, you can use the online registration form.

Fill out the application here .

This website can also be used to update your address or re-register to vote if you move to a new city or township.

Registering to vote by mail

You can mail the voter application form to your city or township clerk. As noted above, be sure you get it in the mail by Oct 18. You can also drop off the completed form.

Find the form here.

If you aren't sure where to mail or drop off your ballot, find your clerk's office here.

Register to vote in person

You can register to vote in person with your city clerk's office starting on Oct. 22 until Election Day.

To register to vote in person, you will need to bring proof of residency and eligibility to your city clerk's office.

Proof of residency includes: