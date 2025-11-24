How to watch Michigan-Ohio State in 'The Game' as Wolverines host No. 1 Buckeyes

article

University of Michigan football goes for five in a row against Ohio State in "The Game" Saturday.

Big picture view:

The Wolverines host the defending national champion Buckeyes in Ann Arbor - and like usual, it won't be easy. OSU is favored by as many as 9.5 points by most national online sports books.

Eighteen-ranked Michigan (9-2) is coming off a 45-20 win against Maryland, while the undefeated top-ranked Buckeyes (11-0) blasted Rutgers 42-9.

The Wolverines are expected to get standout Jordan Marshall back, after the running back missed last week with a shoulder injury he suffered against Northwestern.

How to watch Michigan-Ohio State

On FOX 2, tune in at 9 a.m. for the Big Noon Kickoff live from Ann Arbor to watch a special three-hour show featuring Barstool Sports' (and U-M alum) Dave Portnoy and the whole gang.

Kickoff is at 12 p.m. from The Big House on FOX 2.

Everything is also available to watch via the FOX One subscription app.

The Season So Far

The Wolverines, much like heralded freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood himself, have had growing pains - but also flashes of brilliance.

Michigan has emphasized the running game with Marshall ranking fifth in yards in the conference. Unfortunately for U-M, star tailback Justice Haynes (No. 6 in yards) is out of the season injured.

Underwood's numbers - ninth in the Big 10 in passing yards (2,166) with nine touchdowns and five interceptions are less than stellar but his production and pass attempts have been ramping up.

The Wolverines will be relying on defense with the 17th-ranked overall unit in the nation, while being 11th against the run and 52nd against the pass.

When it comes to defense, there are few units less fearsome than OSU - led by Defensive Coordinator Matt Patricia. Patricia, the former Detroit Lions coach has an infamous reputation in Metro Detroit, after being fired in 2020 - five years and one day from the game,

The Buckeyes rank first in the nation allowing just 206 yards per game, first against the pass and second nationally against the run.

Ohio State allows 7.6 points per game, first in the country, while Michigan is 15th, allowing 17.9.

Stat leaders

Michigan

Passing: Bryce Underwood, 2,166 yards, 9 TDs, 5 INTs, 62.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Jordan Marshall, 871 yards on 143 carries, 10 TDs

Receiving: Andrew Marsh, 641 yards on 42 catches, 3 TDs

Ohio State

Passing: Julian Sayin, 2,832 yards, 27 TDs, 4 INTs, 79.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Bo Jackson, 835 yards on 129 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Jeremiah Smith, 902 yards on 69 catches, 10 TDs

Last Year

Michigan pulled off a 13-10 upset - against all odds - in Columbus, which salvaged a 7-5 regular season.

The Buckeyes turned around and then reeled off four playoff wins for the FBS National Championship.