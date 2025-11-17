The Brief A Farmington Hills man is in custody in connection with a deadly shooting at an Oakland County restaurant. A weapon was recovered after the 65-year-old turned himself in following the incident at Prime 7 in Commerce Township. The victim was identified as Francesk Shkambi, 44, of Howell.



The restaurant shooting on Sunday night led to a large activation of police before the suspect turned himself into law enforcement a short time later. The victim was identified as the manager of the restaurant.

What we know:

Just after 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to 8635 Cooley Lake Rd following reports of a shooting.

Deputies found the victim lying on a patio outside the restaurant, later identified as Prime 7. The victim was identified as Francesk Shkambi, 44, of Howell.

Paramedics from the Commerce Township Fire Department took the victim to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

After the initial response, the sheriff's Special Investigation Unit and Fugitive Apprehension Team were deployed.

The suspect, identified as a 65-year-old resident of Farmington Hills, turned himself in. He was taken into custody without incident and remains at the Oakland County Jail.

Prosecutors are expected to receive the case and recommended charges on Tuesday.

Dig deeper:

Police recovered a 9 mm handgun they believe was used in the shooting. It had previously been stolen. The sheriff said it had been stolen out of Clinton Township in January.

Shkambi is the general manager of the Prime 7 location.

Sheriff Michael Bouchard said the suspect and victim knew each other for a period of time before a disagreement between the two escalated to a fatal shooting. The victim was shot twice.

What we don't know:

The nature of the dispute that led up to the shooting is unclear. More details are expected to follow during an arraignment in court.

Bouchard added the suspect did confess to the crime and why he shot the victim, but did not go into details.