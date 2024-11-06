Howell marijuana dispensary proposal narrowly fails

The Brief Howell voters declined to approve a proposal allowing two marijuana dispensaries in the state. Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy urged residents to vote against the measure. Had the proposal passed, Howell would have been the first city in the county to allow these businesses.



A proposal to allow marijuana dispensaries in the city of Howell narrowly failed to pass.

According to voting results from Livingston County, 2,471 people voted in favor of cannabis dispensaries, while 2,722 voted against the proposal. Had the proposal passed, two marijuana businesses would have been allowed in Howell, and the city would have become the first municipality in the county to have recreational cannabis stores.

Ahead of the election, Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy urged residents to vote against the measure.

"I just don't want to see the city of Howell turn into some of these cities where we've seen in other states, where you have a pot shop, a check cashing shop, a tattoo parlor," Murphy said in a video posted to Facebook. "That's not our community."

According to a map from the Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency, the closest dispensary to the county is in Webberville, about three miles from the border of Livingston and Ingham counties, and around 16 miles from Howell.

Since laws allowing adult-use marijuana facilities went into effect, hundreds of municipalities have opted out of having these businesses. However, the number of municipalities allowing marijuana businesses continues to steadily rise, according to data from the state.