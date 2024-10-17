Livingston County sheriff to Howell residents: 'Let's keep the pot shops out'

Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy recently used his platform to encourage voters in Howell to vote against a proposal that would allow marijuana dispensaries in the city.

In a video posted to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office Facebook page earlier this month, the sheriff discussed how when Michigan voted to legalize recreational marijuana in 2018, no municipalities in the county opted to have dispensaries.

"I was not in favor of recreational marijuana. Doesn't matter, the voters have spoken," Murphy said of the 2018 statewide vote.

His county still does not have dispensaries, but that may be changing soon with a ballot proposal to allow two marijuana businesses in Howell.

Related article

"I just don't want to see the city of Howell turn into some of these cities where we've seen in other states, where you have a pot shop, a check cashing shop, a tattoo parlor," Murphy said. "That's not our community."

He used this point to urge voters to select no when they head to the polls.

"I would encourage you to really think about voting no for this," Murphy said. "I know there's going to be some people that disagree with this. God bless you, it's a free country."

Murphy told Howell residents that they could stock up on pot when they visit dispensaries outside the county. He compared it to how he has to travel to visit Menards since there isn't one in the county.

"I'm a little bit inconvenienced that I have to go to Wixom, but there you are," he said. "We do not need pot shops in Livingston County."

According to a map from the Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency, the closest dispensary to the county is in Webberville, about three miles from the border of Livingston and Ingham counties, and around 16 miles from Howell.

Since laws allowing adult-use marijuana facilities went into effect, hundreds of municipalities have opted out of having these businesses. However, the number of municipalities allowing marijuana businesses continues to steadily rise, according to data from the state.

As of September, there are 835 marijuana retailers with active licenses in Michigan. That number doesn't include microbusinesses or consumption establishments.

Related article

Municipalities that have these businesses get a cut of the profits they bring in.

More than $87 million was distributed to hundreds of cities, villages, townships, and counties based on the number of licensed retail stores and microbusinesses that operate within their borders. For each business running, a municipality received $59,000 from last year's sales.

The money is part of an even larger sum collected through the 10% excise tax on each marijuana sale. A total of $290.3 million in tax revenue was accrued in 2023. Two other pots of $101.6 million each were to be sent to the state's school fund and transportation fund.