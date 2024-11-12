Howell Nazi demonstration • Michigan Medicine strike averted • Drunk woman jumps into Detroit River

People waving Nazi flags collected outside an American Legion Post in Howell that was hosting a performance of "The Diary of Anne Frank" over the weekend.

The Fowlerville Community Theater used the American Legion Devereaux Post 141 for its production about Frank, whose historical diary of hiding from Nazis during World War II.

"Some Nazi extremists were out here in the parking lot, and they were shouting, believe it or not - 'Anne Frank is a wh***,'" said Bobby Brite, the former post commander.

During the performance, members of the post confronted the demonstrators.

"I went across the street and I spoke to them," Brite said. "And I asked them, ‘If you are so committed to your cause, why is it that you are masked?’ And they said it was for their protection."

Brite said he called them cowards.

"So I proceeded to use a couple of profanities and told them they were cowards," he said.

Brite says the group called the police as they held white supremacist signs and flags.

"(They were) calling for police, saying they were going to be assaulted - which wasn’t the case," Brite said.

The demonstrators left the area, but some were also seen with Nazi flags in downtown Fowlerville.

Howell Mayor Bob Ellis released a statement, saying that he wants Howell to be seen as welcoming and inclusive.

Featured article

Michigan Medicine strike averted

A Michigan Medicine strike was averted the day before union members were set to walk the picket line.

According to a joint statement from University of Michigan-Health and the United Michigan Medicine Allied Professionals (UMMAP) union, a "memorandum of understanding" was reached. This doesn't mean that the two parties have come to an agreement, but are making strides toward reaching a contract. As a result, Tuesday's planned strike won't happen.

UM-Health and the union released a joint statement on bargaining efforts:

"This critical step reflects both UMMAP and U-M Health’s dedication to caring for our patients and serving our community. We will continue our collaborative efforts to reach a tentative agreement that reflects how highly we value the incredible care provided by our team members represented by UMMAP," said Jovita Thomas-Williams, chief human resources officer for Michigan Medicine.

"The UMMAP bargaining team is committed to working collaboratively with the U-M Health team to ensure that a fair and equitable collective bargaining agreement is reached. Our members are the embodiment of the Michigan Difference and we remain committed to our patients and community by continuing to provide outstanding patient care that our patients deserve," said UMMAP President Penni Toney.

The union, which represents about 4,500 employees across numerous departments, is seeking better pay, cost of living adjustments, locked in benefits, improved training, and more.

Featured article

Woman arrested after jumping into Detroit River

A woman trying to do a good deed found herself in handcuffs after police say she was drunk when she jumped into the Detroit River to rescue a dog.

The dog slipped out of his harness and went into the water at Bishop Park in Wyandotte on Friday morning, so a "highly intoxicated" woman went in after him.

"You’re not jumping into a swimming pool here. This is some real danger," said Wyandotte Police Chief Archie Hamilton. "She did a good thing, she risked her own personal safety, she likely saved that dog’s life."

She floated on her back with the pup on her chest until firefighters got there. The dog made it back on shore, then the woman.

But when it came to chat with police for a simple report – everything took a turn.

"Once they get the woman out, just for the basic police report, they asked for her name, for some identification," Hamilton said. "She refuses to give her name."

Then, the woman got angry," police said.

"She actually claimed that the dog's owner, the elderly female, maliciously threw the dog in the water and kicked the dog," Hamilton said. "We could not corroborate this at all."

Officers tried to give the woman a ride home, police said, but eventually arrested her because she wouldn't cooperate.

"I would guess she probably needs help and hopefully this will propel her to get the help she truly needs," Hamilton said.

Featured article

Funeral home, deli happening after boy killed in crash

A Detroit funeral home and deli are both helping after a 7-year-old boy was killed by a drunk driver over the weekend.

Clora Funeral Home is paying for services to bury Jerome Coleman Jr., while his favorite restaurant, Lou's Deli, has donated $2,500 to help the boy's family.

This outpouring of support comes after Coleman was hit and killed by a speeding driver who ran a red light Saturday on Detroit's east side. The boy was in his family's minivan at 7 Mile and Mound when the suspect crashed into it, killing Coleman and critically injuring his 5-year-old sister.

"She's still in the hospital and ICU," said Tawyna Griffin, their mother. "She’s got a lot going on with her, but she’s here."

The family was headed to spend time with family when the fatal crash happened.

"It really broke our hearts here," said DeMyia Williams, with Clora Funeral Home. "Just knowing that a 7-year-old passed away, it really broke our hearts and we really just want to help the family."

Featured article

4 charged after deadly block party shooting

Four suspects are now facing charges stemming from a Detroit shooting that left two dead and wounded five others earlier this month.

According to authorities, an argument led to shots being fired into a crowd in the 6300 block of Devereaux Street around 1:30 a.m. Nov. 3. They struck and killed a 15-year-old Detroit boy and Gage Schmaltz, 19, of Southgate. They also hit and wounded a 16-year-old boy from Pontiac, two 17-year-old boys from Pontiac, an 18-year-old woman from Detroit, and an 18-year-old man from Pontiac.

The suspects fled but were eventually caught.

Johnny Lee Marsh III, 25, and Eladeo Javier-Antonio Garcia, 22, both of Detroit, are charged with two counts of first-degree murder, four counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of discharge from a motor vehicle causing death, five counts of discharge from a motor vehicle causing injury, one count of carrying a concealed weapon, 14 counts of felony firearm, and one count of resting and obstructing a police officer.

Another Detroit man, 18-year-old Alfonso Anaya, is charged with first-degree murder, four counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of discharge from a motor vehicle causing death, five counts of discharge from a motor vehicle causing injury, one count of carrying a concealed weapon, 14 counts of felony firearm, one count of resting and obstructing a police officer, and one count of third-degree fleeing and eluding a police officer.

A woman, Amber Renee-Sue McIntee, 21, of Lincoln Park was also charged for her actions after the fact. She is charged with tampering with evidence and lying to a peace officer during a violent crime investigation for allegedly lying to police.

Featured article

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

Chillier weather is settling in.

What else we're watching

Trump expected to pick Sen. Marco Rubio as Secretary of State

President-elect Donald Trump is expected to nominate Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida as Secretary of State, according to multiple published reports.

The New York Times first reported the possible pick on Monday evening, with a source later telling FOX News that Trump plans to offer Rubio the job.

So far, Trump's team has not made an official announcement, but several Republican colleagues, including fellow Sen. Rick Scott, have publicly congratulated Rubio.

"He will restore American leadership around the world, especially in Latin America, as he represents the United States with dignity and courage!" Scott wrote on X.