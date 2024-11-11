A death investigation is underway in Michigan's Upper Peninsula after a body washed ashore on a beach in Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.

State troopers from Michigan State Police's Eighth District said the body was discovered on Miners Beach by hikers late last week.

They called 911 after finding the body. Police wrote on the social media platform X the body could not be positively identified and they are working to find who the individual is.

They added they do not suspect foul play.

Police are working with the Alger County Sheriff's Department and the National Park Service.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the MSP Negaunee Post at 906-475-9922