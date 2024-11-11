Expand / Collapse search

Body washes ashore at Pictured Rocks in Michigan's Upper Peninsula

By Jack Nissen
Published  November 11, 2024 10:53am EST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit

What's behind Oakland County's surge in drownings?

The sheriff's office is asking people to take extra care on the lakes in Oakland County as officials hope to avoid any more tragedy in what's been a deadly summer for drownings.

(FOX 2) - A death investigation is underway in Michigan's Upper Peninsula after a body washed ashore on a beach in Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.

State troopers from Michigan State Police's Eighth District said the body was discovered on Miners Beach by hikers late last week.

They called 911 after finding the body. Police wrote on the social media platform X the body could not be positively identified and they are working to find who the individual is.

They added they do not suspect foul play.

Police are working with the Alger County Sheriff's Department and the National Park Service. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the MSP Negaunee Post at 906-475-9922

Related

Body found along shore of Lake Michigan; police working to identify person
article

Body found along shore of Lake Michigan; police working to identify person

A body was found along Lake Michigan in Pentwater on Friday morning.