Hub that will lend tools coming to Detroit as part of Ford-Carhartt agreement

The Brief A new service for renting out tools and equipment is coming to Detroit, as part of an agreement between Ford and Carhartt. ToolBank USA will rent out most anything to other nonprofits and agencies working to revitalize their community. IT will be located in the Milwaukee Junction neighborhood.



Detroit will soon be home to a new hub of tool lending thanks to a partnership between iconic Michigan brands that promise to equip citizens with the resources and supplies that will help them become more resourceful.

Detroit Toolbank will launch later this year, serving as a grand exchange of tools and equipment that can be rented out to local organizations.

The announcement came during the Detroit Auto Show in a news release from Ford which said it was partnering with Carhartt.

Big picture view:

The automaker and clothing brand announced a multi-year strategic partnership that would focus on workforce development, community building, and durable products.

The goal is to support the skilled trades among Metro Detroit's workforce.

One element of that partnership is the nonprofit ToolBank USA, which provides access to some workers and groups for education, disaster relief, and revitalizing the community.

According to a news release from Ford, Detroit Toolbank will both provide tools while training people how to use them.

"It will offer a free tool lending program that provides, stores, and repairs tools and equipment for local organizations and workers, supplying more than 5,000 volunteers and 25,000 tools every year," the release said.

Dig deeper:

There is no official date when ToolBank will open, but the organization is aiming for a March/April timeframe.

When it does open, it will be located in the Milwaukee junction neighborhood, just east of Midtown, off of Grand Boulevard.

Dave Bartek, the executive director of Detroit ToolBank, said the tools, which range from various hand and power tools, as well as equipment for landscape clean-up, gardening, renovations, and building items, told FOX 2 in an email that nonprofit organizations and agencies like churches, schools, and neighborhood groups will be eligible for renting out the equipment.

Individual homeowners can not rent out tools.

There will also be a weekly handling fee that will cost between 3 and 5% of the market value of the tools being borrowed.

While available workshops could be considered in the future, the primary function will be lending tools to Detroit.

What they're saying:

"Through our signature tool lending program, member agencies save valuable funds by borrowing instead of buying, allowing them to invest more directly into their mission and the communities they serve. From neighborhood cleanups and community gardens to large-scale volunteer projects, the Detroit ToolBank makes it possible for more good work to get done," reads the nonprofit's website.