Comeback kid comes back -- HUD deputy secretary explores Detroit's revitalization efforts

The deputy secretary of Housing And Urban Development took a tour around Detroit on Tuesday, exploring the city's revitalization efforts.

"It's really good to be back in one of the great American cities here in this country and see how everything has evolved over the last several years," Secretary Adrianne Todman said.

Todman said she hasn't been to Detroit in about 15 years and much has changed in that time.

"I haven't been here for some time so it's really good to see the comeback kid come back," she said.

Todman stopped at Narrow Way Cafe and Shop on Livernois, which received a Motor City Match grant, as well as The Avenue of Fashion, which is one of several commercial corridors recently receiving a makeover with a $17 million streetscape.

"We've been able to provide that experience and that community space that brings people together. It's just amazing what a cup of coffee can do," said David Merritt, the owner of Narrow Way.

Todman also visited McNichols west of Livernois to see how public-private partnerships are transforming neighborhoods

"These projects are wonderful. They're important about the reactivation for the city of Detroit, and having the investment in neighborhoods is great symbol and sign about the continued growth of the city," said Roderick Hardamon with Urge Development Group.

In a city with so many neighborhoods still in need of revitalization and affordable housing, Todman said she looks forward to seeing what is next.

"We know that we have families who still need rental housing and certainly that's something HUD does well, but HUD is also a place that people come to buy their first home," she said. "People don't just want a good home. They want a strong community, places for kids to play, go out and take a walk."

Todman said she sees that in Detroit's progress.

"I've seen a lot of that today and I'm really impressed and look forward to what HUD can do in the city of Detroit in years to come," she said.



