Human remains recovered from Rouge River in Wayne

Human remains discovered in the Lower Rouge River Wednesday by a person kayaking have been confirmed by investigators.

The kayaker found what appeared to be the decomposing remains tangled along the embankment near Pershing Street in Wayne a little after 5 p.m. yesterday. Police arrived and recovery efforts soon began.

Thursday morning the Michigan State Police Marine Service Team pulled the rest of the remains from the river, finding the lower half of the remains nearby in another portion of the river.

The human remains were transported to the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office for further investigation, but the person's identity has not been determined.

Police say the investigation is in the early stages. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det. Lt. Springer at tspringer@cityofwayne.com or 734-721-1414 Ext: 1503.

Please specify that the email or call is related to the human remains case.

