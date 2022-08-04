Human smuggling attempt stopped on St. Clair River after 3 approach Michigan on boat

Three people were arrested early Tuesday after Border Patrol agents stopped a human smuggling attempt near Algonac.

According to authorities, agents watching a camera system saw a vessel that had just crossed the international in an area known for smuggling around 3 a.m.

Agents contacted the three people who were on the boat. According to authorities, the occupants, a 53-year-old man who is a Dominican national, and a 25-year-old woman and 26-year-old woman, both from Mexico, admitted that they had crossed the border from Canada.

They were taken into custody and transported to the Border Patrol station for processing.

"Intercepting this was made possible by technology and the teamwork of our agents and support personal. I am proud of the vigilance and dedication to duty displayed by the men and women of Detroit Sector," said Chief Patrol Agent Robert Danley.