Humidity and storms persist into Monday

Hello gang, low pressure crossing the central Great Lakes will keep occasional thunderstorms in the Sunday evening and overnight forecast.

It will stay humid with a spotty storm Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday will be much warmer, then another cold front crosses the region Thursday with more thunderstorms.

For the rest of Sunday evening/overnight, humid with occasional thundershowers (some with brief – heavy downpours), and a low of 67.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy, still muggy with spotty storms and a high of 82.

Tuesday for the Fourth of July: Sun and clouds, warm with a high of 87.

Wednesday: Lots of sun and very warm with a high of 88.

Thursday: Occasional thunderstorms and a high of 86.

Friday: Partly sunny with a high near 80.

Saturday: Sun and clouds with a high of 82.

Sunday: Sun and clouds with a high of 82.

Enjoy,

-Luterman



