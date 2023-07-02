Humidity and storms persist into Monday
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Hello gang, low pressure crossing the central Great Lakes will keep occasional thunderstorms in the Sunday evening and overnight forecast.
It will stay humid with a spotty storm Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday will be much warmer, then another cold front crosses the region Thursday with more thunderstorms.
For the rest of Sunday evening/overnight, humid with occasional thundershowers (some with brief – heavy downpours), and a low of 67.
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy, still muggy with spotty storms and a high of 82.
Tuesday for the Fourth of July: Sun and clouds, warm with a high of 87.
Wednesday: Lots of sun and very warm with a high of 88.
Thursday: Occasional thunderstorms and a high of 86.
Friday: Partly sunny with a high near 80.
Saturday: Sun and clouds with a high of 82.
Sunday: Sun and clouds with a high of 82.
Enjoy,
-Luterman