Hundreds gather for 68th annual NAACP Fight for Freedom Fund Dinner

Hundreds of people filled the Huntington Center on Sunday for the NAACP Fight for Freedom Dinner.

"We welcome you to this freedom fund experience. It is an experience because it brings together people from all walks of life…all races all ideological points of view," said Rev. Wendell Anthony, the president of the Detroit branch of the NAACP.

The sit-down dinner is one of the largest of its kind in the world -- an annual call to action in the ongoing fight for racial equality.

"Tonight at this dinner I remind you, I am begging you to join us in our impatience. Complacency is a luxury for those who are content with the status quo," said Charity Dean, the president & CEO of the Metro Detroit Black Business Alliance.

The event is also a celebration.

"We thank all of you for the role that you play in making Michigan a better place, in making Michigan a state where all who dream of more civil rights for all people. All who were inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King's ‘I Have a Dream’ speech given here in the city of Detroit 60 years ago," said Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist.