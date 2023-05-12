Hundreds of MDMA and Xanax pills part of bust of Oakland County drug distribution operation

article

Authorities made a major drug bust after this week an investigation into a narcotic's distribution ring out of Oakland County.

Working in conjunction with Homeland Security and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the County of Macomb Enforcement Team seized hundreds of prescription pills and other illegal drugs.

That includes 249 grams of MDMA.

A search warrant was executed by detectives on May 10, according to Michigan State Police.

Along with the MDMA, police also found 15 grams of ketamine, 615 Xanax pills, 3 grams of crushed Xanax powder, 62 grams of methadone, and 30 carisoprodol pills.

MORE: 'I am tired of being surveilled': Detroit's plan to add more license plate readers draws backlash

Authorities believe the bust won't be the last and an investigation into additional distribution networks.