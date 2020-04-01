Hundreds of protective masks donated to Oakland County Sheriffs Office

In all the unknown surrounding the coronavirus pandemic one thing we do know there is a shortage of personal protection equipment.

But there are people willing to step up and help fill the void as Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard found out first-hand.

"We appreciate the community and the way they have responded," said Bouchard. "It doesn't matter if it is challenging times, if you call, we are coming to help you."

Just hours after requesting masks for the more than 1,400 people in the sheriff office, donations were dropped off.

"There's hundreds of people sewing. there are people like me who can't sew, but I deliver and network," said Jessie Riley.

"They said 'Yeah, we will take whatever you have.' So I keep doing it making more and more," said Aga Zajdel. "I just dropped off around 30 on Monday."

Anybody looking to donate, can do so at the sheriff headquarters in Pontiac.

For two weeks the owners of Broadway Embroidery in Lake Orion have transformed their business into full time mask making and giving them away to frontline workers.

"Every single day I'm like we are about to run out of tape, we are about to run out of this and that - then the next day there is a donation," said Olivia Banks, Broadway Embroidery.

As they drop off 50 masks, they said it is there way of feeling helpful in a helpless time.

"That's what we can do and that's where that feeling comes in and we hope to help out more where we can," said Sally Medina, Broadway Embroidery.

If you would like to donate, drop them off at the Oakland County Sheriffs Office 1200 N Telegraph Road Building #38E, Pontiac.

