Hunt for ghosts at the Michigan Museum of Horror

article

Hunt for ghosts while surrounded by horror memorabilia.

A ghost hunt is planned for Dec. 9 from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m. at the Michigan Museum of Horror in Monroe.

The building, which was built atop a burial ground, was once a funeral furniture store where coffins and embalming tables were made. Now, it's full of skulls, skeletons, funeral items, dolls, witches, wet specimens, and more.

A $45 ghost hunt ticket includes the tour and ghost-hunting equipment.

Buy tickets here.

Filmmaker Nate Thompson, who opened the museum in October, said haunted bus tours of Monroe are also in the works.