Huron Township police searching for suspicious person who approached numerous homes

Huron Township police are looking for a suspicious person who approached numerous homes over the weekend.

Police said the man was spotted in numerous areas Saturday night. Officers want to talk to him because they do not know his intentions.

A photo from the security camera shows that the man was wearing a hat and a covering over the lower half of his face. He was also wearing a Central Michigan University sweatshirt.

Police have upped patrols in the township as they continue to look for the man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 734-753-4400.