Hutch's Jewelry murder: Accused killer takes the stand during his trial

After testifying in his murder trial Tuesday, the man accused of shooting and killing jeweler Dan ‘Hutch’ Hutchinson is expected to take the stand again Wednesday.

Roy Larry and Marco Bisbikis are both on trial for the June 2022 murder of the well-known Oak Park jeweler.

Bisbikis, the Hutchinson family's attorney, is accused of plotting the murder with several other people and hiring Roy to carry out the shooting.

When Roy took the stand, he denied any involvement in the murder.

Roy Larry testifies on May 21, 2024

"If you look at that video and you can see clearly if that man on the bike never made an attempt to shoot Mr. Dan or whatever his name is, I don't mean to be disrespectful. He didn't swing that gun forward or around," Roy said. "I know I'm not the shooter."

Video captured the shooter, who was on a bike, as well as the shooting.

Roy's cousin, Darnell Larry, was also charged in connection with the murder plot. He pleaded guilty and testified against Roy and Bisbikis. Roy denied having any contact with Darnell and said he hasn't seen him in about 35 years.

He also called Darnell a compulsive liar.

"The point is, if Darnell told me to kill these people and I know I got to kill both people, I'm going to make him to shoot me. I'm not just going to shoot him," Roy said. "And I know this is the plan. It don't make common sense. It don't make stupid sense."

At times, Roy became argumentative as he insisted that the facts of the murder did not point to him.