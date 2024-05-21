Hutch's Jewelry murder: Trial continues for 2 men accused in plot

Testimony will resume Tuesday morning in the trial of two men charged in the murder of popular Oak Park jeweler Dan ‘Hutch’ Hutchinson.

Dan's attorney, Marco Bisbikis, allegedly hired Roy Larry to commit the murder after authorities say he wrote himself into Hutchinson's will and trust. On June 1, 2022, authorities say Larry shot up Dan's SUV while he and his wife Marisa sat in the vehicle outside an Oak Park pawn shop they were preparing to open.

Both Bisbikis and Larry are on trial.

In addition to Bisbikis and Roy Larry, three other men, Darnell Larry, Raptoplous, and Philip Sumpter were charged in connection with the murder.

Darnell Larry and Raptoplous both accepted plea deals and agreed to testify against Bisbikis and Roy Larry.

Darnell Larry took the stand on Monday and testified about his loyalty to Bisbikis.

"I told you - I would have died for Marco," he said.

Darnell Larry and Raptoplous both worked at Marco's pot farm in Grass Lake when they thought Bisbikis was in trouble, he said they had to help him.

"Marco proceeded to tell me that he was on a list and that he hated snitches and that Daniel Hutchinson was testifying against him," Darnell Larry said.

Authorities allege that Marco told them he was with the mafia and stood to be indicted along with high-ranking mafia leaders on the East Coast because Hutch and his wife, Marisa, were going to testify against them.

"These people sent $200,000 to Marco's firm - for the assassination of the Hutchinsons - the murder of the Hutchinsons," he said. "I was offered $50,000."