Hutch's Jewelry murder: Trial continues Monday after gripping testimony from jeweler's widow

More witnesses are expected to take the stand Monday in the trial against two men charged in the murder of popular jeweler Dan ‘Hutch’ Hutchinson.

Watch live above when court resumes at 8:15 a.m.

Dan's attorney, Marco Bisbikis, allegedly hired Roy Larry to commit the murder after authorities say he wrote himself into Hutchinson's will and trust. On June 1, 2022, authorities say Larry shot up Dan's SUV while he and his wife Marisa sat in the vehicle outside an Oak Park pawn shop they were preparing to open.

Marisa testified Friday. At times, she teared up and had to pause as she described the day her husband was murdered.

Marco Bisbikis and Roy Larry

She also described the couple's lucrative business and how Bisbikis tied into that business.

According to Marisa, cash sales over $10,000 require businesses to file tax forms. Some customers didn't want to provide the information necessary for these forms, such as Social Security numbers, so the business honored the customers' wishes and did not report. That unreported cash was stored in a safe at Hutch's Jewelry before being brought to Bisbikis's law office.

After Dan's murder, Marisa said Bisbikis continued to give her business advice, tried to help her with the case, and said he was working to figure out who killed Hutch. Bisbikis also allegedly began offering $20,000 for information about Dan's murder, Marisa said.

Related article

Marisa said he even told her that another man who was later charged in the murder, Angelo Raptoplous, was holding people in a basement to interrogate them about Dan's murder.

In addition to Bisbikis, Raptoplous, and Roy Larry, two other men, Darnell Larry and Philip Sumpter were charged in connection with the murder.

Raptoplous and Darnell Larry both pleaded guilty to solicitation to murder and agreed to testify against Bisbikis and Roy Larry as part of their plea deals to avoid life sentences.