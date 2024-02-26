I-275 road rage leads to crash after man brake-checks driver who pointed gun at him

Road rage on I-275 over the weekend continued off the freeway, where the two drivers involved crashed.

Michigan State Police said two men began raging with each other while driving on the southbound side of the freeway just south of I-94 around 5:45 p.m. Saturday. Both men escalated the situation until one of the drivers, a 23-year-old from Dearborn, pointed a gun at the other driver, a 22-year-old from Romulus, MSP said.

Both drivers then exited at Sibley, where the Romulus man got in front of the Dearborn man and braked, causing a crash, police said.

The Romulus man and his passenger, an 18-year-old Van Buren Township man, then got out of their vehicle and started kicking the Dearborn man's vehicle, police said. The Dearborn man, who is a CPL holder, again pointed a gun at the other men before Romulus police arrived.

The suspects were turned over to Michigan State Police, who will submit their investigation report to the Wayne County prosecutor for potential charges.

"Another example of two adults who could not handle the responsibility of driving," said MSP F/Lt Mike Shaw. "Then to make it worse, they couldn’t deescalate and put other drivers in danger by driving recklessly and involving a handgun. We are very lucky that no one was hurt."