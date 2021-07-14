article

A crash on I-275 early Wednesday morning left one woman with life-threatening injuries after she became entrapped in a vehicle that lost control.

Michigan State Police said a driver traveling southbound near Eight Mile at a high rate of speed lost control and ran off the roadway into the median.

After traveling over the median, it went over Eight Mile and continued up an embankment between north and southbound lanes on the freeway before rolling over.

There were two people in the car, according to a tweet from MSP.

The male occupant walked away from the crash and was soon found by the Livonia Fire Department. He was taken to a hospital.

The female occupant needed to be cut out of the vehicle before getting taken to a local hospital.

Advertisement

The crash is still under investigation.