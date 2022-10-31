Eastbound I-696 closed at Greenfield in Oak Park for crash

article

Emergency officials are responding to a crash on eastbound I-696 for a major crash that has shutdown the freeway.

The crash, located in the eastbound lanes of I-696 and Greenfield, is in Oak Park.

According to a note from the Michigan Department of Transportation, all lanes were blocked for a crash. The incident is at the Greenfield exit and drivers can reenter the freeway after the entrance.

The crash allegedly involved two semi-trucks.

Police could be heard over the scanner saying the closure will be in effect for awhile.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.