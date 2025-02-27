I-696 closure pushed to March 3, says MDOT

article

The Brief Eastbound I-696 will close from I-75 to Lahser on Monday, previously Saturday, says MDOT. The official detour is the southbound Lodge Freeway to eastbound Davison Highway to northbound I-75 then back up to 696. Officials also expect drivers to flock to the mile roads, including Eight, Ten, and Twelve Mile, while the freeway is closed.



The start of a major construction project that will affect thousands of Michigan drivers per day has been pushed back, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).

A stretch of I-696 that sees some 200,000 drivers a day is closing soon, and those drivers are going to have to find a new way to get around. The eastbound side of the freeway from I-75 to Lahser is closing for a project that will rebuild both sides of the road over the next two years.

The project was originally scheduled to begin on Saturday, March 1, but has been pushed back to 9 a.m. on Monday, March 3, MDOT announced on Thursday.

Business impact

Meanwhile, business owners worry the shutdown can negatively impact customer traffic.

One of those businesses is Front Page Deli, which is located off one of the exits.

"I’m just hoping people will still come out and support us," owner Al Brikho said. "At least maintain the levels we have, I don’t want it dropping."

They know this construction might mean they’re going to have fewer customers coming in off the freeway. That’s why Sunoco hopes people use 10 Mile as their favorite detour. Lisa Jabbori, who works at the gas station, hopes for the best.

"It’s going to impact the business for sure. But with it being two years, I think at first it’s going to impact the business, but once people get their alternate routes and figure out where they’re going, it won’t be as bad," said Jabbori.

I-696 roadwork

I-696 detour:

While the eastbound side of the freeway is rebuilt, traffic will be detoured from 696 to the southbound Lodge Freeway to eastbound Davison Highway to northbound I-75 then back up to 696.

FOX 2 took this detour on Monday around 5 p.m. to see how long the drive would be. It was 33 minutes, compared to 17 minutes when taking 696. Remember - that time on the detour did not include all the drivers who won't be able to take I-696 in a few days, so once the freeway closes, you'll want to plan ahead and give yourself extra time.

Officials with the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) say they expect some drivers to use the detours, and others to take the mile roads, namely Eight, Ten, and Twelve Mile, so give yourself extra time if your commute includes these routes, too.

What they're saying:

Drivers who attended an MDOT informational session about the closure Monday evening in Warren expressed some concerns about the upcoming change, but said they feel they would get used to it.

"It's going to be a pain originally, but ya know, you calm down and figure out what you're doing," said Janet Regan, a Harrison Township resident who needs to take the freeway regularly.

State Rep. Mike McFall echoed the sentiment that it will be a pain at first, but will get better with time.

"It will be a little frustrating at first, but I think people will get used to it," he said.

At a previous information session, some drivers said they were concerned that one side of the freeway needed to be closed entirely for the work. MDOT construction engineer Brian Travis addressed this at that meeting, saying that it is the safest way to complete the project.

"It can be done fast, or it can be done right, and I'd much prefer it to be done right so that we know our roads are safe," said Michael Howard, a Macomb County Commissioner who commutes on I-696.

The Source: FOX 2 attended a Michigan Department of Transportation I-696 informational session to report this story. Previous reports were also used.