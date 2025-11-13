I-696 road work: Next phase of closures explained

The Brief The next phase of I-696 construction begins next week. Preparation for the next phase will lead to closures this weekend. Then, five ramps will be closed until late 2026.



Construction begins early next week on the next phase of the Restore the Reuther project on a main stretch of I-696 through Oakland County.

The eastbound side of I-696 between the Lodge and I-75 that has been closed since March is just about finished. Now, crews will switch westbound I-696 traffic through that stretch over to the eastbound side so they can work on the westbound lanes.

This construction will close five ramps until late 2026. Starting 5 a.m. Monday, the ramps to Couzens Avenue, Bermuda/Hilton Road, Coolidge Highway, Greenfield Road, and Evergreen Road will all close until late next year. Only four will be open: I-75, Woodward, Southfield, and Telegraph /the Lodge/Lahser.

One lane of westbound I-696 will also be closed for that stretch of things between the Lodge and I-75.

Now this weekend, crews will need to shut down a few things to prepare for all this construction. From 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, the entrance ramps to westbound I-696 will be closed from Couzens, Bermuda/Hilton, Woodward, Coolidge, Greenfield, Southfield, and Evergreen.

Then, from 4 a.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday, westbound I-696 between I-75 and Lahser will shut down completely. Both northbound and southbound ramps to I-75 will also be closed.

Did you get all that?

What's next:

Looking ahead, the final phase of the Restore the Reuther project involves finishing up rebuilding I-696 next year. In 2027, major work will be done on I-696 between I-75 and Dequindre, including rebuilding drainage structures and bridge improvements.