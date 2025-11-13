I-696 road work: Next phase of closures explained
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Construction begins early next week on the next phase of the Restore the Reuther project on a main stretch of I-696 through Oakland County.
The eastbound side of I-696 between the Lodge and I-75 that has been closed since March is just about finished. Now, crews will switch westbound I-696 traffic through that stretch over to the eastbound side so they can work on the westbound lanes.
This construction will close five ramps until late 2026. Starting 5 a.m. Monday, the ramps to Couzens Avenue, Bermuda/Hilton Road, Coolidge Highway, Greenfield Road, and Evergreen Road will all close until late next year. Only four will be open: I-75, Woodward, Southfield, and Telegraph /the Lodge/Lahser.
One lane of westbound I-696 will also be closed for that stretch of things between the Lodge and I-75.
Now this weekend, crews will need to shut down a few things to prepare for all this construction. From 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, the entrance ramps to westbound I-696 will be closed from Couzens, Bermuda/Hilton, Woodward, Coolidge, Greenfield, Southfield, and Evergreen.
Then, from 4 a.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday, westbound I-696 between I-75 and Lahser will shut down completely. Both northbound and southbound ramps to I-75 will also be closed.
Did you get all that?
What's next:
Looking ahead, the final phase of the Restore the Reuther project involves finishing up rebuilding I-696 next year. In 2027, major work will be done on I-696 between I-75 and Dequindre, including rebuilding drainage structures and bridge improvements.