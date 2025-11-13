Expand / Collapse search

I-696 road work: Next phase of closures explained

Published  November 13, 2025 6:08am EST
Next phase of I-696 construction starts soon

The next phase of the I-696 project in Oakland County is starting next week, and with it comes some ramp closures you need to know about.

The Brief

    • The next phase of I-696 construction begins next week.
    • Preparation for the next phase will lead to closures this weekend.
    • Then, five ramps will be closed until late 2026.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Construction begins early next week on the next phase of the Restore the Reuther project on a main stretch of I-696 through Oakland County.

The eastbound side of I-696 between the Lodge and I-75 that has been closed since March is just about finished. Now, crews will switch westbound I-696 traffic through that stretch over to the eastbound side so they can work on the westbound lanes.

This construction will close five ramps until late 2026. Starting 5 a.m. Monday, the ramps to Couzens Avenue, Bermuda/Hilton Road, Coolidge Highway, Greenfield Road, and Evergreen Road will all close until late next year. Only four will be open: I-75, Woodward, Southfield, and Telegraph /the Lodge/Lahser.

One lane of westbound I-696 will also be closed for that stretch of things between the Lodge and I-75.

Now this weekend, crews will need to shut down a few things to prepare for all this construction. From 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, the entrance ramps to westbound I-696 will be closed from Couzens, Bermuda/Hilton, Woodward, Coolidge, Greenfield, Southfield, and Evergreen.

Then, from 4 a.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday, westbound I-696 between I-75 and Lahser will shut down completely. Both northbound and southbound ramps to I-75 will also be closed.

Did you get all that? 

What's next:

Looking ahead, the final phase of the Restore the Reuther project involves finishing up rebuilding I-696 next year. In 2027, major work will be done on I-696 between I-75 and Dequindre, including rebuilding drainage structures and bridge improvements.

