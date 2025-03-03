I-696 closure: Three things to do know

The Brief MDOT is closing eastbound I-696 at 9 a.m. on Monday. The bulk of the project will be in Oakland County for the next two years. A detour will add roughly 10 minutes to the drive and mile road ‘shortcuts’ will be no quicker.



The second phase of the Restore the Reuther project begins on Monday with all eastbound lanes of I-696 closing on Monday – sending Oakland County drivers searching for alternate routes.

It's the final phase in the massive multi-year project and will take roughly two years before traffic is back open in both directions.

Roughly 200,000 drivers use the freeway each day – meaning this is going to caus major delays in Oakland County.

I-696 closing

1. What is the project?:

Starting on Monday at 9 a.m., eastbound I-696 will be closed completely for more than two years as construction crews will be completely rebuilding the pavement of both sides of the freeway.

Starting at Lahser and stretching I-75, the 9-mile stretch of freeway will be closed for eastbound traffic. Westbound traffic will not be affected at any point.

The project isn't expected to wrap up until 2027 – with crews finishing median reconstruction, bridge repairs, pavement work, and ramp reconstruction.

Brian Travis, an MDOT construction engineer, said the work will involve completely rebuilding the tunnel on the freeway. This will entail removing the beams and deck and replacing them with new ones.

Additionally, the Church Street Plaza bridge will be rebuilt.

Crews will be rebuilding the eastbound lanes in 2025 while drivers continue on the westbound side of the freeway. Then in 2026, they'll move to the other side. However, westbound traffic will continue to flow at all times.

MDOT has not said how westbound traffic will access the freeway and exits during the rebuilding of the westbound lanes.

In February, Travis said that they cannot keep traffic open in both directions because of accessibility issues for police and emergency services.

"It's really a safety concern for us," he said. "This is the safest and most efficient way to build the project."

How to get around the construction

2. 696 Detour:

While the eastbound side of the freeway is rebuilt, traffic will be detoured from 696 to the southbound Lodge Freeway to eastbound Davison Highway to northbound I-75 then back up to 696.

(MDOT)

The drive from Lahser to I-75 typically takes 9 minutes – but the detour will take roughly 20.

During an open house in February in Oak Park, residents expressed concerns about traffic and drivers cutting through neighborhoods.

3. Don't use mile roads:

As traffic is closed, there's no doubt that people will attempt to use mile roads as shortcuts.

But we mapped it. Don't do it.

From 8 Mile up to 12 Mile, each route will take you roughly 25 minutes. Not only that, you're adding traffic to roads around people's homes.