Road construction in Oakland County will close a portion of I-75 this weekend with lane restrictions starting this Friday.

Bridge demolition over the highway will close lanes going both directions between the Eight Mile Road and Square Lake Road exits.

Traffic will be diverted onto Woodward from 11 p.m. on July 9 to 5 a.m. on July 12.

Prior to the freeway closures, crews will begin closing ramps at 9 p.m. and start freeway lane closures at 10 p.m. All ramps to northbound I-75 will be closed from Davison Freeway to 12 Mile Road. All ramps to southbound I-75 will be closed from Square Lake to 9 Mile roads.

The Michigan Department of Transportation's work to revitalize I-75 is in its third phase of a multi-year, massive project. Crews began closing lanes for bridge demolitions earlier this year.

