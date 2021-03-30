Detroit I-75 lane closures begin this week; expected to last until November

Beginning Wednesday, two lanes will be closed on I-75 in Detroit as crews repair bridges between 7 Mile Road and the Davison Freeway.

When the project starts, the two right northbound lanes of the freeway will be closed from south of Davison to 8 Mile Road.

The project, which includes repairing 12 bridges, is expected to last until November. The project also includes repairing structures at the Davison and I-75 interchange, which will close the eastbound Davison ramp to northbound I-75

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, two lanes on both sides of I-75 will be open during peak travel times.

The Detroit project begins as parts of the freeway continue to close in Oakland County as part of the Modernize I-75 initiative.

Read More: More I-75 lane restrictions start as MDOT crews plan third bridge demolition

The project in Oakland County has included lane, ramp, and full freeway closures for the demolition of bridges, repairs, and other roadway improvements.

Advertisement

To view a real-time traffic map, click here.