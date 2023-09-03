I-75 closes after crash involving wrong-way driver

article

I-75 in Hamtramck has closed after a crash involving a wrong-way driver on Sunday.

The crash happened on the southbound lanes of I-75 near Caniff at around 7:30 p.m.

Police say there are serious injuries, and the freeway will be closed as they continue investigating.

FOX 2's Camille Amiri is on the way to the scene and will bring us live updates at 10 p.m.

Traffic Crash:

Metro South troopers are investigating a wrong way driver crash with serious injuries that occurred on SB 75 and Caniff. The freeway is closed at Caniff. More information as investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/oazlueZk2J — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) September 4, 2023

