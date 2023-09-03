Expand / Collapse search
I-75 closes after crash involving wrong-way driver

By Camille Amiri and FOX 2 Staff
HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (FOX 2) - I-75 in Hamtramck has closed after a crash involving a wrong-way driver on Sunday.

The crash happened on the southbound lanes of I-75 near Caniff at around 7:30 p.m.

Police say there are serious injuries, and the freeway will be closed as they continue investigating.

FOX 2's Camille Amiri is on the way to the scene and will bring us live updates at 10 p.m.

