I-75 closing between 8 Mile and Square Lake in Oakland County this weekend

Both sides of I-75 will be closed between 8 Mile and Square Lake roads in Oakland County for bridge work.

The freeway closure begins at 11 p.m. Friday, with ramp closures starting at 9 p.m. and lane closures at 10 p.m. The southbound lanes will open by 8 a.m. Sunday and the northbound lanes will open by 5 a.m. Monday.

Crews will be demolishing the Stephenson Highway and Bellaire pedestrian bridges and set bridge beams on the 11 Mile Road overpass.

Traffic will be detoured to Woodward Avenue. Northbound traffic will go west on 8 Mile Road then take eastbound Square Lake Road back to northbound I-75. Southbound I-75 traffic will use westbound Square Lake Road to Woodward, then eastbound 8 Mile Road back to southbound I-75.

The construction is part of the Modernize I-75 project.