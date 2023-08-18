article

After years of road work on one of Michigan's busiest freeways, the day construction wraps up on I-75 is nearly here.

Road crews working on the I-75 modernization project say work to fully open it in southern Oakland County starts this weekend. The goal is to completely reopen by Labor Day.

That will require one more round of lane closures. The Michigan Department of Transportation says beginning Saturday at 11 p.m., one lane will be open between Nine Mile and 14 Mile roads until 3 p.m. Monday.

After the holiday weekend at the beginning of September, road crews will return to repair damaged pavement at a barrier wall near 11 Mile Road caused by a tanker crash.

Here's the road construction expected next week.

Upcoming road work

Starting on Monday, Aug. 21, crews will begin to open additional lanes and ramps along southbound I-75. North of I-696, both directions of I-75 will have two lanes open to 14 Mile Road until Aug. 31st.

By Friday, Sept. 1st, the following restrictions will be lifted:

Lane closures on I-75 in each direction between 8 Mile and 13 Mile roads

12 Mile Road under I-75

The southbound I-75 exit and entrance ramps at 12 Mile and 11 Mile roads

The southbound service drive from Gardenia Avenue to I-696, including the new two-way service drive north of Gardenia Avenue.

READ NEXT: Woodward Dream Cruise 2023 Dream Cruise guide for parking, timing, and events

"We want to remind drivers that 'open to traffic' differs from project completion," said I-75 modernization project manager, Mark Dubay. "There is still work to accomplish, including repairing the section of pavement and barrier wall on the northbound lanes near 11 Mile Road that were damaged by the tanker crash on Aug. 4."

Stay up-to-date on the progress of the I-75 modernization project in Oakland County by visiting www.Modernize75.com.