Woodward Dream Cruise 2023 Dream Cruise guide for parking, timing, and events

Rev up your engines and get ready for the ride of your life. If you're planning on attending the Woodward Dream Cruise, buckle up and read on to discover everything you need to know before attending.

The Woodward Dream Cruise is one of the largest car events in the world, featuring classic cars, muscle cars, and hot rods from all over the United States.

The event takes place on Woodward Avenue, which spans nine cities and is revered as the "Main Street of America" for car enthusiasts.

Rest assured, traffic won't be an issue on Woodward during the Dream Cruise. Despite road construction in the area during the summer, the event will not be affected.

When and where

The Woodward Dream Cruise takes place on Saturday, Aug. 18-19 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Drivers will start cruising in Ferndale and make their way over to Pontiac.

Cost

Participation in the event as a driver or spectator is free of charge. However, non-classic car drivers are requested to avoid the two right lanes closest to the curb.

Parking

Birmingham: All activities are within walking distance of the city’s downtown parking decks.

Ferndale: The municipal parking lots are surrounding downtown Ferndale, near Woodward Avenue & Nine Mile Rd.

Pontiac: Municipal parking lots and parking structures are located in surrounding downtown Pontiac.

Royal Oak: Guest parking is available at municipal parking lots and walking distance from Woodward.

Royal Oak Golf Center: Corner of Coolidge and West 13 Mile Rd.

Gunn Dyer Park: South of Normandy between Coolidge and Woodward.

Upton Park: South of West 14 mile Rd and Coolidge.

Local events

Many of the communities along the route will also have their own city-specific events for residents to attend. Many take place on Friday when the dream cruise officially kicks off.