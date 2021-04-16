I-75 to close between I-696, 8 Mile in Oakland County this weekend

Beginning Friday night, I-75 will be closed in both directions from 8 Mile Road to I-696 in Oakland County for bridgework.

Drivers can use Woodward Avenue as a detour.

Also, both directions of I-75 will be down to one lane between I-696 and 14 Mile Road.

The closure will last from 11 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

The ongoing Modernize I-75 project in Oakland County has included lane, ramp, and full freeway closures for the demolition of bridges, repairs, and other roadway improvements.

