I-75 to close between I-696, 8 Mile in Oakland County this weekend
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Beginning Friday night, I-75 will be closed in both directions from 8 Mile Road to I-696 in Oakland County for bridgework.
VIEW: Metro Detroit weekend roadwork guide
Drivers can use Woodward Avenue as a detour.
Also, both directions of I-75 will be down to one lane between I-696 and 14 Mile Road.
The closure will last from 11 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.
The ongoing Modernize I-75 project in Oakland County has included lane, ramp, and full freeway closures for the demolition of bridges, repairs, and other roadway improvements.
To view a real-time traffic map, click here.