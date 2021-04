Metro Detroit weekend roadwork guide: Closures planned for I-75, I-94, Davison

Weekend roadwork in Metro Detroit includes full and partial closures on numerous freeways.

The planned construction includes closing both lanes of I-75 from 8 Mile Road to I-696 for bridgework. The freeway, along with I-94 and Davison Freeway, will be down to one lane in some areas.

Freeway closures from April 16-19:

I-75:

Oakland - NB I-75, 7 Mile to 8 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri. 10 p.m.-Mon. 5 a.m., incl all on ramps.

Oakland - NB I-75 CLOSED, 8 Mile to I-696, CLOSED Fri. 11 p.m.-Mon. 5 a.m., incl all ramps.

Oakland - NB I-75, I-696 to 14 Mile Rd, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri. 10 p.m.-Mon. 5 a.m., incl all on ramps.

Oakland - NB I-75, at Big Beaver, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri. 6 a.m.-Mon. 3 p.m.

Oakland - SB I-75, 14 Mile Rd to I-696, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri. 10 p.m.-Mon. 5 a.m., incl all on ramps.

Oakland - SB I-75, I-696 to 8 Mile, CLOSED, Fri. 11 p.m.-Mon. 5 a.m., incl all ramps.

Wayne – SB I-75, 8 Mile to Davison, 2 lanes open, Fri. 10 p.m.-Mon. 5 a.m.

Wayne – EB/WB M-8 ramps to NB I-75, RAMPS CLOSED, Fri. 9 p.m.-Mon. 5 a.m.

I-94:

Wayne - WB I-94, Haggerty to Huron, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 5 a.m.-Sun 9 p.m.

Wayne - WB I-94, Haggerty to Rawsonville, 1 LANE OPEN, daily 9 a.m.-3 p.m, Mon.-Fri.

I-96:

Wayne – EB/WB I-96 ramps to SB M-39/Southfield, RAMPS CLOSED, Sat 6 a.m.-Sun 1 p.m.

Davison

Wayne - EB M-8 at M-10/Lodge, CLOSED, Fri. 9 p.m.-Mon. 5 a.m.

Wayne – EB M-8, M-10/Lodge to Oakland Ave, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri. 9 p.m.-Mon. 5 a.m.

Wayne - EB M-8, Oakland Ave to I-75, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat. 5 a.m.-7 p.m.

Wayne - WB M-8, Joseph Campau to I-75, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat. 5 a.m.-7 p.m.

Wayne – WB M-8 ramp to NB I-75, RAMP CLOSED, Fri. 9 p.m.-Mon. 5 a.m.

Wayne - EB M-8 ramp to NB I-75, RAMP CLOSED, Fri. 9 p.m.-Late Summer.

Southfield Fwy

Wayne - NB M-39 at Plymouth Rd, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat. 7 a.m.-Sun. 2 p.m.

Wayne – EB/WB I-96 ramps to SB M-39/Southfield, RAMPS CLOSED, Sat. 6 a.m.-Sun. 1 p.m.