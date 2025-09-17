Man killed in I-94 crash in Wayne County

article

Drivers heading to Detroit Metro Airport and beyond will need to find a different route Wednesday as the freeway has been closed near the Southfield Freeway.

The Michigan Department of Transportation announced WB I-94 was closed at M-39 due to a crash around noon on Wednesday.

Around 2:15 p.m., Michigan State Police said one man died in the single-car crash.

According to MSP, the 37-year-old Detroit man was driving with a Detroit woman when the car rolled over near Pelham Road in Allen Park. The man died in the crash and pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The freeway will remain closed as police investigate.

SkyFOX arrived around 12:30 and a burned car was spotted on the side of the road in the ditch on its side.

Traffic is backed up roughly 2 miles, according to MDOT, and is being diverted onto the Southfield Freeway. The backup could grow and drivers are urged to avoid the area.